Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for August 16th (BLK, BZ, CAMP, CAPL, CIA, CSWI, CULP, DFFN, EMA, EPZM)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, August 16th:

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. UBS Group AG currently has $27.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $29.00.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP)

was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a hold rating to a buy rating. Craig Hallum currently has $10.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $8.00.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) was upgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $9.50 target price on the stock.

Emera (TSE:EMA) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. to a buy rating. The firm currently has C$68.99 price target on the stock.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have C$7.25 target price on the stock.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an underperform rating to a market perform rating.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $116.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $85.00.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) was upgraded by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities to a buy rating. They currently have C$8.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$7.75.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $17.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $15.00.

SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has $5.00 price target on the stock.

SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL) was upgraded by analysts at Rowe from a hold rating to a buy rating.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

