iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) Short Interest Down 17.6% in July

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the July 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:EMXF traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.85. The stock had a trading volume of 9,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,274. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.55. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a 1-year low of $33.95 and a 1-year high of $45.98.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.212 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

