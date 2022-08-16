iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Stake Cut by Campion Asset Management

Campion Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Campion Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWV. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,034,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,254,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,987,000 after purchasing an additional 30,964 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $248.62. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,691. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $227.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.50. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $209.16 and a 52 week high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

