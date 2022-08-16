iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,945,313. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.44. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $88.53 and a 52 week high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.