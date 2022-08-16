iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,945,313. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.44. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $88.53 and a 52 week high of $121.45.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
