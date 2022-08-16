iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Stake Lessened by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mendel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,884,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 120,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,385,000 after buying an additional 10,259 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,176,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 34,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,728,000.

iShares US Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $94.50 on Tuesday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $118.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.74.

About iShares US Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

