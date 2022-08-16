Ithaka Group LLC Buys 657 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Ithaka Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $4,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 5,886 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Unity Software by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Unity Software by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE U traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.64. 145,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,697,321. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 54.01% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on U. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Unity Software from $35.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Unity Software from $125.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Unity Software from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Unity Software from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.87.

Insider Activity at Unity Software

In other Unity Software news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 33,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $1,290,298.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,145 shares in the company, valued at $12,372,614.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 8,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $312,623.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 221,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,447,398.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 33,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $1,290,298.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 324,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,372,614.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,213,579. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also

