Ithaka Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Ithaka Group LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Align Technology makes up about 2.3% of Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $16,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 3,733.3% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 11,400.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $380.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $440.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Align Technology from $438.00 to $402.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.67.

Align Technology Price Performance

Shares of ALGN traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $284.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,327. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.86 and a 12-month high of $737.45. The stock has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $260.75 and its 200 day moving average is $350.52.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $969.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.05 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.