Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.05-$5.09 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04 billion-$2.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.94 billion.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently issued reports on JKHY. StockNews.com cut Jack Henry & Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $185.11.
Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance
Shares of JKHY stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $210.84. 514,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,990. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $191.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.87. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1 year low of $147.50 and a 1 year high of $212.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates
About Jack Henry & Associates
Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY)
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
- Walmart Leads Retail Higher But Will The Group Follow?
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.