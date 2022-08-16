Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.05-$5.09 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04 billion-$2.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.94 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JKHY. StockNews.com cut Jack Henry & Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $185.11.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of JKHY stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $210.84. 514,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,990. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $191.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.87. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1 year low of $147.50 and a 1 year high of $212.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

About Jack Henry & Associates

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 523.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,633,000 after acquiring an additional 207,243 shares during the period. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at $25,616,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 245.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 107,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,161,000 after buying an additional 76,294 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 109.1% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 81,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,006,000 after buying an additional 42,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 35.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,273,000 after buying an additional 24,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

