James P. Girard Sells 7,500 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stock

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE LHX traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $239.33. 444,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271,567. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $232.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.71 and a 12-month high of $279.71. The firm has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.67.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.14%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 58,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after buying an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $402,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,257,000. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.20.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

