Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) to Issue Dividend of $0.50

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, October 19th. This represents a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th.

Jardine Matheson Price Performance

JMHLY opened at $50.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Jardine Matheson has a 12-month low of $49.43 and a 12-month high of $62.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.33 and a 200-day moving average of $55.56.

Jardine Matheson Company Profile

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses. It is also involved in the restaurants and hotels, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

