Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) to Issue Dividend of $0.50

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, October 19th. This represents a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th.
Jardine Matheson Price Performance
JMHLY opened at $50.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Jardine Matheson has a 12-month low of $49.43 and a 12-month high of $62.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.33 and a 200-day moving average of $55.56.
Jardine Matheson Company Profile
