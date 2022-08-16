Jean Jacques Bienaime Sells 4,000 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stock

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2022

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRNGet Rating) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $379,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,324 shares in the company, valued at $31,392,949. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jean Jacques Bienaime also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, August 15th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 3,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $285,630.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 716,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,990. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $97.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 5.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 372.86, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.33.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRNGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 2.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMRN. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 188.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 435.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,014.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

