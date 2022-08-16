Jennifer C. Stetson Buys 8,800 Shares of Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Stock

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) Director Jennifer C. Stetson acquired 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $33,528.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 231,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,643.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ GTIM traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.16. 5,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,318. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.06 million, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.41. Good Times Restaurants Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $5.69.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTIM. Covalent Partners LLC acquired a new position in Good Times Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Verdad Advisers LP increased its stake in Good Times Restaurants by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 333,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Good Times Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

