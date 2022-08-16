Jensen Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,360 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $3,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of K. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,487,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Kellogg by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kellogg by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Kellogg by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 104,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after acquiring an additional 7,138 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Kellogg Price Performance

NYSE:K traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.05. 100,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,151,408. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $76.50. The company has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.16.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 53.58%.

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $11,000,936.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,877,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,281,206,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 876,918 shares of company stock valued at $62,188,102. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

