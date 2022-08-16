Jensen Investment Management Inc. Has $842.55 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,033,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,163 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 6.3% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.36% of PepsiCo worth $842,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.9% during the first quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.5% during the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.54. The stock had a trading volume of 127,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,642,948. The firm has a market cap of $249.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.48 and a twelve month high of $179.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.03.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

