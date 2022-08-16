Jensen Investment Management Inc. Sells 495 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,972 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $20,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,260,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,279,818,000 after buying an additional 1,212,093 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Adobe by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,086,911,000 after purchasing an additional 643,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth $254,799,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ADBE stock traded down $5.76 on Tuesday, reaching $445.26. 48,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,295,622. The company has a market cap of $208.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $394.34 and a 200-day moving average of $423.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $338.00 and a one year high of $699.54.
ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.
In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
