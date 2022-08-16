Jensen Investment Management Inc. Sells 495 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,972 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $20,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,260,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,279,818,000 after buying an additional 1,212,093 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Adobe by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,086,911,000 after purchasing an additional 643,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth $254,799,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $5.76 on Tuesday, reaching $445.26. 48,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,295,622. The company has a market cap of $208.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $394.34 and a 200-day moving average of $423.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $338.00 and a one year high of $699.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

