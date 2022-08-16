Joseph Michael Burnett Sells 18,867 Shares of ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) Stock

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) CEO Joseph Michael Burnett sold 18,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $303,192.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 262,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,211,866.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
ClearPoint Neuro Stock Performance
ClearPoint Neuro stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.77. The stock had a trading volume of 231,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,736. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.68. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 10.33 and a quick ratio of 9.12.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a research note on Monday, May 9th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile
ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes and biopsy needles, and the infusion of pharmaceuticals and laser catheters into the brain; and ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System, an MRI suite.
Featured Articles
