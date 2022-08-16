JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Petrofac (LON:PFC) Target Price to GBX 175

Petrofac (LON:PFC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 175 ($2.11) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.42) target price on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.42) target price on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Friday.

Shares of PFC stock opened at GBX 116.30 ($1.41) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 117.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 121.69. Petrofac has a 12 month low of GBX 95.45 ($1.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 203.34 ($2.46). The company has a market capitalization of £606.11 million and a PE ratio of -2.64.

In related news, insider Francesca Di Carlo purchased 4,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.33) per share, for a total transaction of £4,978.60 ($6,015.71).

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

