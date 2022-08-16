Just Energy Group (JENGQ) and Its Peers Head to Head Review

Just Energy Group (OTCMKTS:JENGQ – Get Rating) is one of 24 publicly-traded companies in the “Natural gas distribution” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Just Energy Group to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Just Energy Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Just Energy Group 31.25% -1,828.61% 51.85% Just Energy Group Competitors 5.72% -144.85% 5.83%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Just Energy Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Just Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Just Energy Group Competitors 245 703 712 16 2.30

Valuation & Earnings

As a group, “Natural gas distribution” companies have a potential upside of 2.14%. Given Just Energy Group’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Just Energy Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares Just Energy Group and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Just Energy Group $2.15 billion $678.53 million 0.02 Just Energy Group Competitors $8.53 billion $325.69 million 14.49

Just Energy Group’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Just Energy Group. Just Energy Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Just Energy Group has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Just Energy Group’s rivals have a beta of 0.79, suggesting that their average share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.9% of shares of all “Natural gas distribution” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of shares of all “Natural gas distribution” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Just Energy Group rivals beat Just Energy Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Just Energy Group

Just Energy Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Mass Market and Commercial. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution, as well as sustainable carbon emissions solutions. It offers energy solutions under the Just Energy, Tara Energy, Amigo Energy, and terrapass brands. The company serves residential and commercial customers through brokers, door-to-door commercial independent contractors, and inside commercial sales representatives. Just Energy Group Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

