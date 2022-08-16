Keebeck Alpha LP Purchases 40,371 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Keebeck Alpha LP grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 92.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,371 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up about 1.0% of Keebeck Alpha LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 24.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 303,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,640,000 after acquiring an additional 58,784 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,167.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 58,371 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 121.7% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 26,194 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $487,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 27.5% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 80,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 17,356 shares during the last quarter.

GDX stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.56. 555,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,515,125. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $41.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.59.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

