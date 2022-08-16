Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.00

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, August 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.004 per share on Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 21st.

Kelly Partners Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.28.

Insider Activity at Kelly Partners Group

In other news, insider Brett Kelly sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$3.65 ($2.55), for a total transaction of A$60,540.20 ($42,335.80).

Kelly Partners Group Company Profile

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited provides chartered accounting and other professional services to private businesses and clients, owners, families, and high net worth individuals in Australia. The company operates through two segments, Accounting and Other Services. It offers audits; business, and personal and investment structures; cloud accounting; corporate and management; estate planning and management; family law assistance; accounting; outsourced CFO; payroll; philanthropic; strata accounting and tax; ATO investigation and dispute; and taxation advice and compliance services.

