Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the July 15th total of 13,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 139,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 321,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. 40.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KEQU traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.61. 531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,602. Kewaunee Scientific has a twelve month low of $12.07 and a twelve month high of $19.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.59 and its 200-day moving average is $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Kewaunee Scientific ( NASDAQ:KEQU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $49.72 million during the quarter.

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. It operates through two segments, Domestic and International. The company's products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

