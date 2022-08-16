KickToken (KICK) 24 Hour Volume Tops $174,610.00

KickToken (KICK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 16th. KickToken has a market capitalization of $884,183.94 and approximately $174,610.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KickToken has traded down 9% against the dollar. One KickToken coin can currently be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,984.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003938 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004189 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002132 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00128779 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00035618 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00068375 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) is a coin. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 123,160,608 coins. KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

