Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$20.50

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$19.25 to C$20.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$23.50 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$27.00 target price on Killam Apartment REIT and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$22.61.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

Killam Apartment REIT Stock Down 0.3 %

KMP.UN opened at C$18.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.09, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$17.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$19.53. Killam Apartment REIT has a 12 month low of C$16.38 and a 12 month high of C$24.15.

Killam Apartment REIT Dividend Announcement

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.0583 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 30th. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

(Get Rating)

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.