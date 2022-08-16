KIWIGO Hits Market Cap of $1.07 Million (KGO)

KIWIGO (KGO) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 16th. One KIWIGO coin can now be purchased for $0.0252 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KIWIGO has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $56.00 worth of KIWIGO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, KIWIGO has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004176 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002342 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001607 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00037206 BTC.
About KIWIGO
KIWIGO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,438,196 coins. KIWIGO’s official Twitter account is @kgocrypto.
KIWIGO Coin Trading
