Kleros Tops 1-Day Volume of $505,732.00 (PNK)

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 16th. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $20.68 million and $505,732.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. One Kleros coin can currently be bought for $0.0328 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000086 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00008755 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000034 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 630,980,856 coins. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io.

Buying and Selling Kleros

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

