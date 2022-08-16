Klever (KLV) Price Hits $0.0096 on Top Exchanges

Klever (KLV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. One Klever coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Klever has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. Klever has a total market cap of $32.75 million and $3.57 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Klever

Klever’s genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. The official website for Klever is www.klever.io. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Klever Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

