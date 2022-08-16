kneat.com (CVE:KSI) Shares Up 4.7%

Shares of kneat.com, inc. (CVE:KSI – Get Rating) shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.30 and last traded at C$4.25. 114,332 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 166% from the average session volume of 42,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.06.

kneat.com Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$325.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$4.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.25.

kneat.com Company Profile

kneat.com, inc. designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in the United States, Ireland, Canada, internationally. The company offers Kneat Gx platform, a configurable commercial off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.

