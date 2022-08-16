Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Short Interest Up 7.5% in July

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,380,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the July 15th total of 23,600,000 shares. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Kosmos Energy Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KOS traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,437,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,419,479. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average is $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.80. Kosmos Energy has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $8.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.89.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 58.18%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

KOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $11.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.95.

In related news, Director Roy A. Franklin sold 20,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $147,197.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,263.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kosmos Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,465,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,911,000 after acquiring an additional 334,877 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 98,033 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 46,102 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 194.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 588,696 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 388,482 shares during the period. Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $5,536,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kosmos Energy

(Get Rating)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.