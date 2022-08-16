Kryll Price Tops $0.47 on Major Exchanges (KRL)

Kryll (KRL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Kryll has a total market cap of $18.21 million and approximately $369,895.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kryll has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. One Kryll coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001979 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,929.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003917 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004177 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004222 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002137 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00128461 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00035548 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00068042 BTC.

Kryll Profile

Kryll (CRYPTO:KRL) is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 38,446,598 coins. The official website for Kryll is kryll.io. Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io.

Kryll Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

According to CryptoCompare, "The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform."

