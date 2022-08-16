Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 244.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $302,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Lam Research by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,661,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 953,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,812,000 after purchasing an additional 263,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $625.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $613.32.

Lam Research Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $3.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $513.81. 23,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,652,579. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $455.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $495.82. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $375.87 and a 1 year high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 EPS for the current year.

About Lam Research



Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

