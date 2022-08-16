Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Downgraded to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

NASDAQ LABP opened at $1.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.24. Landos Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $16.17. The stock has a market cap of $40.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Landos Biopharma by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 49,880 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 48,232 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 25,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate in development include omilancor, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic candidate that targets lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and eosinophilic esophagitis; NX-13, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic that targets NOD-like receptor X1 (NOD-like), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines for UC and CD; and LABP-104, an orally-active and systemically bioavailable small molecule therapeutic candidate that targets LANCL2 agonist for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

