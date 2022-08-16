Lane Generational LLC Buys 22,826 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Lane Generational LLC lifted its stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,826 shares during the period. Camping World accounts for 3.9% of Lane Generational LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Lane Generational LLC owned 0.18% of Camping World worth $4,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CWH. Shay Capital LLC increased its position in Camping World by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Camping World by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Camping World by 413.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Camping World by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Camping World by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camping World Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CWH opened at $31.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 2.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.48 and a 200 day moving average of $27.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $20.85 and a one year high of $46.77.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.21. Camping World had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 87.92%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. Camping World’s payout ratio is 47.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CWH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Camping World to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Insider Transactions at Camping World

In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 38,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.36 per share, with a total value of $1,010,906.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,422. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Featured Articles

