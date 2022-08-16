Lane Generational LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Lane Generational LLC grew its holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 434,001 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,235 shares during the period. Transocean comprises 1.8% of Lane Generational LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Lane Generational LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 121,165 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 14,727 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 942,492 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 28,314 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 81,184 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 22,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 166,490 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. 47.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Vanessa C. L. Chang bought 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $39,483.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,932. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RIG stock opened at $3.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.81. Transocean Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $5.56.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Transocean had a negative net margin of 25.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RIG shares. Capital One Financial raised shares of Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Transocean from $3.00 to $3.85 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

