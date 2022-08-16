Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Lannett Price Performance

Shares of LCI stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.99. Lannett has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $4.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.70.

Institutional Trading of Lannett

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lannett by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,379,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 31,010 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Lannett by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,303,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 247,566 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Lannett by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 515,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Lannett by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 337,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 153,445 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Lannett by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 334,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 202,360 shares during the last quarter. 60.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lannett

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

Featured Stories

