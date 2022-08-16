Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) PT Raised to C$46.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.58% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$46.45.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of LB stock traded up C$0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$42.76. The company had a trading volume of 114,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,064. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$41.02. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$36.54 and a one year high of C$45.29.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported C$1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$259.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$250.35 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.3000003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

