Lendingblock (LND) Hits Market Cap of $843,459.33

Lendingblock (LND) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 16th. In the last week, Lendingblock has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lendingblock has a market capitalization of $843,459.33 and $9,787.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lendingblock coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24,028.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003929 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004206 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002128 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00128731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00035550 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00068433 BTC.

Lendingblock (CRYPTO:LND) is a coin. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 953,500,347 coins. Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lendingblock is lendingblock.com. The official message board for Lendingblock is www.lendingblocklibrary.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendingblock is an Ethereum-based currency lending platform. Its focus is to match lenders and borrowers in a transparent and trustless way. LND is an ERC20 utility token that works as the payment method of fees and interest on loans. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendingblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lendingblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lendingblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

