Leslie Trigg Sells 914 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) CEO Leslie Trigg sold 914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $19,632.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,254,095.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Leslie Trigg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 1st, Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 1st, Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $628,500.00.

NASDAQ:OM traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.36. 385,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,626. Outset Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $60.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.26 and a quick ratio of 5.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.99.

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $25.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.67 million. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 138.48% and a negative return on equity of 42.37%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on OM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Outset Medical from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $48.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OM. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Outset Medical by 387.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Outset Medical by 253.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Outset Medical by 286.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

