Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Shares Purchased by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 365,150 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,350 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Levi Strauss & Co. worth $7,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,778 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,700 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,882 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 28,017 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,395 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,084,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Levi Strauss & Co.

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 12,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $239,662.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,780,606.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LEVI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.18.

NYSE:LEVI traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.23. 37,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,948. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $28.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

