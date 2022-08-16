Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.40-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $169.00 million-$188.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $162.86 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $157.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals to $130.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $177.40.

NASDAQ LGND traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,607. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $72.57 and a fifty-two week high of $169.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -233.28, a PEG ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.34.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 207.0% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

