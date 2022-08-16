Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $123,750.00

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 16th. In the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $1.04 million and $123,750.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00001130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000365 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00021884 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.30 or 0.00256793 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000806 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000985 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000389 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

