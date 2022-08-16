Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) Major Shareholder Sells $561,082.91 in Stock

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings Ltd Rosella sold 158,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $561,082.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,169,996 shares in the company, valued at $39,430,085.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holdings Ltd Rosella also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lightning eMotors alerts:

On Friday, August 12th, Holdings Ltd Rosella sold 287,130 shares of Lightning eMotors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $1,062,381.00.

On Thursday, June 9th, Holdings Ltd Rosella sold 29,698 shares of Lightning eMotors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $103,646.02.

Lightning eMotors Trading Down 4.4 %

NYSE:ZEV opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. Lightning eMotors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a current ratio of 9.41. The firm has a market cap of $264.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 1.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lightning eMotors ( NYSE:ZEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 million. Lightning eMotors had a negative return on equity of 315.67% and a negative net margin of 11.80%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lightning eMotors, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZEV. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Lightning eMotors to $10.00 in a report on Monday. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Lightning eMotors in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lightning eMotors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lightning eMotors by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 99,330 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Lightning eMotors by 563.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 309,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 262,826 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Lightning eMotors during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the second quarter worth about $58,000. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightning eMotors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lightning eMotors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightning eMotors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.