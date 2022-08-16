LINKA (LINKA) Trading 6.9% Higher Over Last Week

LINKA (LINKA) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 16th. In the last seven days, LINKA has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. LINKA has a total market capitalization of $874,935.88 and approximately $1,888.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINKA coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About LINKA

LINKA (LINKA) is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io.

LINKA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

