LiquidApps (DAPP) Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 46.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $634,101.92 and $919.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 35.6% lower against the US dollar. One LiquidApps coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000044 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000776 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 98.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00064823 BTC.

LiquidApps Coin Profile

DAPP is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io.

LiquidApps Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars.

