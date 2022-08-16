Lmcg Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 64,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,188,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,539,000 after purchasing an additional 227,466 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,346,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,190,000 after acquiring an additional 54,726 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 1,257.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,126,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822,875 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,044,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 25.8% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,496,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,392,000 after acquiring an additional 511,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $76.48 on Tuesday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.71 and a 1 year high of $87.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.08. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.12). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Bullock sold 12,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $1,023,329.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,055,319.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.95 per share, for a total transaction of $36,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,665,971.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bullock sold 12,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $1,023,329.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,055,319.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,246 shares of company stock worth $4,045,338. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DAR. Cowen began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.71.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

