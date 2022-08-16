Lmcg Investments LLC Invests $6.10 Million in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 22,310 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $6,095,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ford Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,227 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.7 %

Union Pacific stock opened at $238.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $216.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.39.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.36.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

