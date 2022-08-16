Lmcg Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 62,384 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,801,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 5.5% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 0.7% in the first quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 29,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 48,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 103.9% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 3,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $68.49 on Tuesday. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.27. The firm has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FTV. StockNews.com raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Fortive to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Fortive from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fortive from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fortive from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.64.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

