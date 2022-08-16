Lmcg Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 143,229 iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 143,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,759,000. Lmcg Investments LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 168.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EWC opened at $35.85 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $41.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.40 and its 200 day moving average is $36.96.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

