Lmcg Investments LLC Takes $4.02 Million Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 35,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,000. Lmcg Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Clean Harbors as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 35.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 67,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after acquiring an additional 17,572 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 19.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 411,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,892,000 after acquiring an additional 68,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $839,000. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.50.

In other news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,095 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $116,475.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,180.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $116.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.53. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.56 and a fifty-two week high of $118.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.41 and a 200-day moving average of $97.68.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

