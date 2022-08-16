Lmcg Investments LLC Takes $4.65 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 130,270 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,648,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 49,538,244 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,077,139,000 after buying an additional 9,449,743 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 57.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,796,816 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $849,070,000 after buying an additional 8,647,468 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,780,530 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $660,733,000 after buying an additional 889,190 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,489,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,828,632 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $412,114,000 after buying an additional 174,831 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

UBER stock opened at $32.49 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.33 and its 200 day moving average is $28.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.83% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $2,745,909.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,437,169.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.