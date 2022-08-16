Lmcg Investments LLC Takes Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,058,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,468,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,773,000 after acquiring an additional 45,978 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,689,000 after acquiring an additional 183,996 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,274,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,238,000 after purchasing an additional 56,755 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,466,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 808,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,757,000 after purchasing an additional 43,720 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMP opened at $286.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.50. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.99 and a fifty-two week high of $332.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.86.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 53.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.01%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMP shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.78.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

